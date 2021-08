1 of 3

Experience an evening about hope, healing, and forgiveness as Immaculée Ilibagiza shares her remarkable journey. After enduring months of suffering while hiding in a 3 x 4 ft. bathroom during the 1994 Rwandan genoicide, she was still able to find peace. Join her on Saturday, August 28, at 7 pm at the Tabernacle to hear her story. For details, email Margaret Penicaud at mmpenicaud@gmail.com, or call 508-560-2542. Also visit immaculee.com.