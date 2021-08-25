TRI is accepting applications for home repair funds

The Resource, for Community and Economic Development, Inc. (TRI) announced in a press release that it is accepting applications for the fiscal year 2020 Edgartown and Oak Bluffs housing rehab program.

TRI has been awarded the contract to deliver the Community Development Block Grant funds on the behalf of the towns of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. The organization is currently accepting applications for the FY20 grant season. Funding will be awarded to income eligible year-round residents to perform critical home repairs on a first-come, first-served basis in the towns of Aquinnah, Chilmark, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury in the form of a deferred forgivable loan.

Critical repairs include but are not limited to: replacement of failed roofs, heating and septic systems, energy efficient windows, siding, electrical and plumbing repairs, along with lead paint hazard abatement and home modifications for handicapped accessibility issues.

Contact TRI for more information and to obtain a full application. Community response to this program is always strong, the release states, and the group usually receives more qualified applicants than funds available, therefore they encourage you to apply now. Staff is available for questions and assistance throughout the process.

For more information contact Melissa Vincent, director of Housing Rehab Programs at TRI, 508-696-3285 or email melissa@theresource.org.