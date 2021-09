1 of 3

Discover all things green and growing at deep discounts at Polly Hill Arboretum’s autumn plant sale. A wide variety of unique trees, shrubs, and perennials that are under the careful care of arboretum staff are waiting to be taken home. There are even Island native plants available that are sold as plugs. The sale begins on Saturday, Sept. 4, and it runs daily, except Wednesdays, from 9:30 am to 4 pm. For details, visit pollyhillarboretum.org, or call 508-693-9426.