Race to support the Vineyard Haven library

The Friends of Vineyard Haven Public Library will be holding its annual 5K race virtually. Registrations will be open until Sept. 30, and while there is no registration fee, a $25 donation to benefit the library is encouraged.

The traditional 5K would start next to the library on Greenwood Avenue, and runners would turn left onto Main Street, run to the West Chop Lighthouse, and return down Main Street to the library. Participants can run whatever route they wish, since it is virtual, but they are asked to follow public health guidelines while out running or walking.

“If possible, show your support for the library by wearing a past year’s race T shirt, and

sharing a selfie to the library’s Facebook page,” said library director Amy Ryan in a press release.

Those who want to race can do so on runsignup.