‘Better For You’ at the YMCA

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard is partnering with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to officially kick-off “Better For You” after a successful pilot program this summer, according to a press release. “Better For You” transitions participants of the hospital’s cardiac rehab program to the YMCA and introduces them to safe and healthy exercise options at the facility. This is done under the guidance of qualified staff.

“Better For You” will include both land and water-based activities, such as “focusing on posture, balance, cardio, strength training, aquatic exercises, and fitness machine work,” the release states.

The YMCA will offer two “Better For You” sessions this fall. The program will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 30. The program is included in YMCA memberships. Space is limited. For additional information and to register, please contact the YMCA at 508-696-7171.