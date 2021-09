Creativity abounds when children of all ages gather around Laura Jordan of Little Bird M.V. She will be outside on Aquinnah library’s deck for seasonal songs and movement on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 am. Be sure to bring a blanket, a flowing scarf, a small stuffed animal, and a musical instrument if you have one. To register, email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org, or call 508-645-2314.