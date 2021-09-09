Crash near airport results in minor injuries

A two-car crash at approximately 10:40 Thursday morning near the entrance to Martha’s Vineyard Airport slowed up traffic for about 20 minutes and resulted in minor injuries to one of the drivers.

According to Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee, a Tisbury resident was exiting Airport Road (the access road to the airport) and heading toward West Tisbury on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, when an oncoming Oak Bluffs driver broadsided the turning vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle sustained minor injuries to his leg, and was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for observation, McNamee said, while the other driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.