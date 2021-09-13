Jennifer L. Kuehne

Jennifer L. (Colligan) Kuehne, 46, of Marstons Mills, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Cape Cod Hospital after a yearlong battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of Thomas Colligan of Edgartown and Paula Strople of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Jen is survived by her loving children Alyssa and Oliver Kuehne, her parents Thomas Colligan and Paula Strople, her stepmother Patti Young, her brother Thomas Colligan, stepsiblings Heidi and Todd Vanderhoop, grandmother Charlotte Strople, former husband Christopher Kuehne, and by eight nephews, and multiple aunts and uncles. Jennifer was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Arthur Strople, her paternal grandparents Lillian and Edward Colligan and her uncle, Leonard Strople.

Jen will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart, and for always putting others before herself.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a memorial Mass on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 am at St. Augustine Church, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven, followed by a burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Vineyard Haven. The service will be followed by a celebration of life, to be held at the West Tisbury Agricultural Hall. Masks when indoors are mandatory.