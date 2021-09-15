Spiritual Windows: Monotypes by Issa Van Dyke

1 of 4

Islander artist Issa Van Dyke will show a collection of her monotypes at the Art Barn in West Tisbury this weekend.

In March 2020, as the pandemic gained momentum, Issa retreated from the mainland to her family property in West Tisbury. Inspired by her late artist father’s journey, when he taught himself to paint by making small boxes with tiny paintings inside, she began by making small artworks. These small, constrained surfaces encouraged experimenting with new materials and techniques, resulting in studies which have led to larger, more complex monotypes.

Issa’s process is one of self-discovery in times of personal transition. She has always thought of “art as dialogue, as a language of healing.” The upheaval of COVID invited her to take time out to focus on herself and her artwork. By combining layers intuitively, conversations developed as narratives fell into place, as if talking back to her from other realms. Her themes encompass the natural world, universal interfaith motifs and symbols, woven over and under architectural shapes of the sacred. Her chosen materials are in sync with her personal ethos: eco-friendly aqua wash inks, 100 percent cotton and rice paper.

Motivated by life-changing events, she began her artistic life in 2002 after the death of her father. She has taught printmaking and ceramics at summer camps at Featherstone Center for the Arts for many summers.

“Spiritual Windows,” a solo exhibition of new work, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, 11 am to 3 pm, the Art Barn at 75 Ben Chase Road, West Tisbury. For more information, email Issa at issajoy@gmail.com.