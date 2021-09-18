Bruce Lewellyn, 82, of Vineyard Haven, passed away at his home on Sept. 14, 2021. He was the husband of Jean (Braddon) Lewellyn.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at the Federated Church in Edgartown, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org/donations; to the Federated Church, P.O. Box 249, Edgartown, MA 02539; or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, online at nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

For online tributes and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.