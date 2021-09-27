Swimming and running for a cause

To the Editor:

My name is Lou D’Agostino. I’m a Martha’s Vineyard local.

On October 7th, I’ll be the first person to ever run and swim around the perimeter of Martha’s Vineyard and Chappaquiddick Island non-stop in under a day. I’m doing this to raise money for kids on Island who could use a little support. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

I’m doing this to shed awareness on the importance of self-love and self-worth in our community, and I’m doing this to show just what we are capable of doing even when it seems impossible.

When most people think ‘Martha’s Vineyard’ they don’t typically think of people in need. They might not realize there are kids here who need jackets for winter, food to survive and loving kindness to feel a sense of self-worth.

Thank you so much to everyone who has donated through GoFundMe and thank you to everyone who takes even one minute out of your day to appreciate the life you have and the beautiful peeps in our community. It took me a long time to become fully aware that we are all in fact connected, and are capable of immense amounts of love and kindness simply by being ourselves. Regardless of where you are, who you are, what you have andvwhat you do, I see you and I appreciate you.

With loving kindness and a sense of adventure,

Lou D’Agostino

Vineyard Haven