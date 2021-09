Enjoy a seaside celebration of Vineyard Haven’s 350th anniversary with music, shopping, art, and food as part of First Friday. The Owen Park concert features The Roundabouts, The Outskirts, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Tristan Israel, Lydia Fischer, and Mark Alan Lovewell. To learn more about this event that begins at 4 pm on Friday, Oct. 1, visit firstfridayvh.com.