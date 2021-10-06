Next round of booster appointments open Friday

A new slate of 96 COVID booster shot appointments will be available Friday, Oct. 8, at 3 pm.

The second round of booster appointments comes a week after the hospital opened up the first round with 156 appointments.

Currently, third-dose booster shots are only for those who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago, and are either 65 years of age or older, or 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who work or live in a high-risk setting.

People can schedule an appointment by visiting mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top of the page, looking for booster shots, and clicking on the booster shots link. This link will take you to a scheduling site. The scheduling site can also be accessed directly by going to covidvaccine.massgeneralbrigham.org. Those who need assistance can also call 508-684-4500. Booster shots are not yet available for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots.