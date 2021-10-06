SSA to honor America’s military personnel

The Steamship Authority will be honoring all U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All active-duty personnel and veterans who have been honorably discharged or retired will be given free passenger travel on SSA ferries. The Veterans Day tickets can be picked up at any SSA ticket office prior to boarding. This offer is only available for active-duty members or veterans who show military ID displaying active duty, honorable discharge, or retired status. This offer is not available for other passengers, and does not apply to vehicle travel, according to the SSA.