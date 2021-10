April Cimeno died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home in Vineyard Haven, with her parents, Gerald Franzago and Anna M. Cimeno, by her side. She was 36.

Her funeral service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.