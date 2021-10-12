Frances Mae Gentle (“Frannie”) died on Oct. 7, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Frannie was born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Oak Bluffs, and spent her younger years in Edgartown. She spent many of her early years over on Chappaquiddick Island during the summer months with her grandparents, relatives, and friends.

In later years, she married her husband, Edwin B. Gentle Jr. They were a team in scalloping and enjoying the sunshine in southern Florida during the winter months. Ed and Frannie were married for more than 64 years. She was employed by the A&P Tea Co. for many years, and enjoyed playing golf with friends and family.

In later years they had a son, Edwin B. Gentle III. He will remember his mother for her caring spirit and all the fun times they had together during the summer on Martha’s Vineyard and South Florida during the winter seasons. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18 at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown, officiated by the Rev. Paul Fedak.

Donations in her memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660.

