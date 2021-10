Antone M. Maseda Jr., 91, of Oak Bluffs, passed away at his home on the morning of Oct. 13, 2021. He was the husband of Patricia J. Maseda, who passed away in 2014.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. For online guestbook and information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.