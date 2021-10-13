Ask the experts at Fossil Day

1 of 4

This year the Island celebrates National Fossil Day 2021 outdoors at the Tabernacle on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 6 pm. Tables full of specimens and information from collectors near and far will be there, and you can bring your own specimen to show the science experts from Yale and Harvard. The Island’s “Fossil Fred” Hotchkiss will be there as well. The event encourages everyone to get hands-on with archeology and paleontology.

This is a free all-ages event that promotes earth science education, brought to you by the Oak Bluffs library and the Marine and Paleobiological Research Institute, with support from the M.V. Cultural Council. The M.V. Campground Association donates the Tabernacle space for the event.

For more information, call 917-386-8143.