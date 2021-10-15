To our loyal Edible Vineyard readers

Welcome to the off-season. The air has a nice bite and the beauty of the Island enfolds us with shorter, golden days. In our final Issue of 2021, we jump into the colors, food, wine, and coziness of the off-season. We introduce you to Rosie, a hardworking Island girl. Jeremy Driesen created a photo essay with the quick-wicked, smart border collie who wakes up every day ready to tend Mermaid Farm’s flock of sheep. It reminds us that after the crush of the summer season, when everyone worked so hard, the reward is this beautiful time of year.

Geoff Currier asks you to sharpen your memory skills and see how many restaurants you remember at the location State Road restaurant now inhabits in North Tisbury. We bet you cannot guess them all.

We meet up with Tina Parisi and Ned Casey as they turn their home in Edgartown into an old-fashioned canning kitchen, preserving the bounty of backyard summer tomatoes, creating summer magic in a jar to savor all winter. Ned says their tomato sauce becomes a base for everything they cook.

We caught up with the M.V. Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, whose work and focus are supporting Menemsha’s fishing fleet, as well as feeding the Island.

You may have found it hard to get into restaurants this past summer, but now is the time to enjoy some oysters, friends, and the creative, delicious food at Beach Road restaurant prepared by Island-grown chef Frank Williams.

Warm up with some great soup recipes from Catherine Walters, and eat some Island pork!

This past year has been a wild ride, and a lot has changed, but the core of the Island and Edible Vineyard remains the same — great food, great stories, great community. We look forward to our off-season of rest and renewal, and to more great experiences next year.

— Tina Miller and Jamie Kageleiry