Haydin and Haizlei Hayes

Twins Haydin Kenneth and Haizlei Arora Hayes’ journey ended before it even began on Oct. 8, 2021. They passed away before getting a chance to take a breath on this earth.

They leave behind their parents, Kristen Plante, formerly of West Tisbury, and Martin Hayes; siblings Tyler, Josiah, M’ylee, Teegan, Nevaeh, Azelyah, Killian, Novvalye, and Everlee; grandmother Valerie Plante-Pachico of West Tisbury; and great-grandparents Donald and Judy Pachico of Vineyard Haven.



A private graveside ceremony will be held for these two beautiful angels. Forever in our hearts, may they rest in peace.