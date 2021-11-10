There is a prescribed burn at Katama Airfield on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 11 am to 4 pm, according to the Town of Edgartown. The prescribed burn is being done by the Nature Conservancy.

Prescribed burns are done with the goal to reduce woody vegetation cover, create conditions that maintain native plant and animal species that rely on the grasslands, alter soil conditions and microclimate, and reduce fire risk to the public.

“Do not be alarmed by smoke and only report flames seen outside the burn area,” the town wrote in a text alert.