Living with the land at Felix Neck

Head to Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 am to 2 pm, and take part in the 40th annual Felix Neck Fall Festival: “Living with the Land.”

Admission to the event is free thanks to a sponsorship from Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, Feiner Real Estate, and Working Earth Organic Gardening and Landscaping. Each year, hundreds of visitors join the celebration to kick off the holiday season.

Attendees can learn about living with the land, and being an advocate for nature with Mass Audubon. Folks will also have the opportunity to learn about the Indigenous community on Martha’s Vineyard, and how they and other indigenous nations have stewarded the land for many generations. Wampanoag elder Kristina Hook will give a presentation.

Activities include a guided bird walk and wild edible plant walks at 9 am, storytime and fairy house building for kids at 11 am, and a bird call competition at noon.

Additionally, folks can enjoy hayrides, wreath making and other crafts, food from the Cinnamon Starship Food Truck, and music by the Flying Elbows.

There will also be a climate action station with information on how to combat climate change, and live animal interactions from Amazing Animal Ambassadors, which offers several educational animal and reptile shows for children’s birthday parties and special events in Massachusetts.