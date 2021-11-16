March of the Living offers scholarships for Jewish heritage trip

When a high school student asks “What’s Auschwitz?” you know there’s a lot of history to teach, notes a press release from the New England Friends of March of the Living (MOTL).

This month commemorates the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, organized attacks on Jews throughout Germany and Austria on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, a symbolic date in the history of the Holocaust, the release says.

“The New England Friends of March of the Living is offering a $2,000 scholarship for every qualified Massachusetts high school junior or senior who wants to participate in a unique, life-changing Jewish heritage trip to Poland and Israel,” Aaron Kischel, director of MOTL teen programming, says in the release.

The 2022 two-week trip will run from April 24 to May 8, 2022. Kischel, who has chaperoned several previous MOTL teen trips, recommends early registration as space is limited.

“The frightening rise of global anti-Semitic rhetoric and events makes it crucial to remind the world — and teach the next generation — what happens when anti-Semitism is left unchecked,” Kishel continues in the press release.

The trip, which annually attracts 10,000 teens from 50 countries, teaches about “the roots of prejudice and Holocaust history, builds lifelong Jewish identity, and creates ambassadors for Israel and new friendships.”

New England MOTL chairman Irv Kempner says additional financial assistance may be available from area temples and organizations.

For more teen trip information and registration materials, contact Aaron Kischel at kischel7241@gmail.com or by calling 781-799-4765.