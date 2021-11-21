Robert C. de Lisle (“Bob”), 86, of Edgartown, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday evening, Nov. 16, 2021. His friendly nature and enthusiasm for life will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda (Gaffney) de Lisle, his son, Charles de Lisle, his daughter, Nicole de Lisle, and three grandchildren.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held this spring on the Island. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.