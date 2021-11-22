The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source for long-term services and supports available to older adults.Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com

December 2021

The Anchors is closed at noon on Dec. 23, and all day Dec. 24 and 31.

Knitting for Charity meets Tuesdays 10 am to noon at the Anchors.All are welcome.Yarn and supplies provided.

Wreathmaking workshop. Greens and other decorative supplies provided. Dec.8, 1-3 pm.

Felt ornament and garland making.Supplies, inspiration, and instruction provided!

Christmas Zoom with Adele Dreyer on piano.Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm, via Zoom. Pour a cup of something warm and settle in for a yuletide trip down memory lane.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, Dec. 2, 16, and 30, from 11 am to noon.

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, Dec. 13. Appointments beginning at 9 am.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck, via Zoom.Fridays at 9:30 am.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch, pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays 11 am to 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors.Fridays 11 am to 12:30 pm. $5.See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 9 am.