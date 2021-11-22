Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on Christmas Day

If you are alone or will be unable to go out, call your local Council on Aging no later than Thursday, Dec. 16, to order your holiday meal: Edgartown, 508-627-4368, Oak Bluffs, 508-693-4509, Tisbury, 508-696-4205, up-Island, 508-693-2896. A volunteer will deliver your meal on Christmas Day in an oven- and microwave-safe container for you to heat up at your convenience.

Sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Your meal is prepared at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.