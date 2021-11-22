Katie’s cut and paste

Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on Christmas Day.

If you are alone or will be unable to go out, call your local Council on Aging no later than Thursday, Dec. 16, to order your holiday meal: Edgartown, 508-627-4368, Oak Bluffs, 508-693-4509, Tisbury, 508-696-4205, up-Island, 508-693-2896. A volunteer will deliver your meal on Christmas Day in an oven- and microwave-safe container for you to heat up at your convenience.

Sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Your meal is prepared at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Tech support

Need tech support? All of the Island’s public libraries offer individual tech support by appointment. Please contact your local library to set up an appointment.

Aquinnah, 508-645-2314, aquinnahlibrary.org

Chilmark, 508-645-3360,chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library

Edgartown, 508-627-4221, edgartownlibrary.org

Oak Bluffs, 508-693-9433, oakbluffslibrary.org

Vineyard Haven, 508-696-4211, vhlibrary.org

West Tisbury, 508-693-3366, westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects people, each of us can make a difference for people affected by dementia.

By providing a Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event at your convenience.

Please contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends Champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session.

Veterans’ Corner

Wreaths Across America

American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven has volunteered to conduct the Wreaths Across America ceremony again this year at Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Tisbury on Dec. 17 at 11 am.

This year there will be eight ceremonial wreaths placed to remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Specially made wreaths for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, U.S. Space Force and POW/MIA will be placed on the Avenue of Flags directory after the ceremony.

Dec. 18 will mark more than 25 years of Maine wreaths being donated to decorate the graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. A national campaign dubbed Wreaths Across America will bring the same remembrance wreaths to over 230 national and state veterans cemeteries and monuments across the nation.

All these specially made wreaths are donated by Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine. All are welcome to this ceremony, especially all schoolchildren. You may go to wreathsacrossamerica.org for more information.

The Wreaths Across America mission can be recounted in this simple statement:

Remember, Honor, and Teach

Remember the fallen,

Honor those who served, and

Teach our children the value of freedom.

Respectfully,

Jo Ann Murphy, commander

American Legion Post 257

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440

Please join us Thursday, Dec. 9

MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room

Music at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30



Menu

Roasted Carrot and Beet Salad with toasted pecans and goat cheese

Roasted Pork Loin with sautéed cabbage, polenta, and mushroom gravy

Lemon Curd Tart

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source for long-term services and supports available to older adults.Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4.

To stay updated on programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368. edgartowncoa.com

December 2021

The Anchors is closed at 12 noon on Dec. 23, and all day Dec. 24 and 31.

Knitting for Charity meets Tuesdays 10 am to noon at the Anchors.All are welcome.Yarn and supplies provided.

Wreathmaking workshop. Greens and other decorative supplies provided. Dec.8, 1-3 pm.

Felt ornament and garland making.Supplies, inspiration, and instruction provided!

Christmas Zoom with Adele Dreyer on piano.Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm, via Zoom. Pour a cup of something warm and settle in for a yuletide trip down memory lane.

Conversation Group. Thursdays, Dec. 2, 16, and 30, from 11 am to noon.

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, Dec. 13. Appointments beginning at 9 am.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck, via Zoom.Fridays at 9:30 am.

You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register for lunches.

Brown Bag Lunch, pickup at the ECOA. Tuesdays 11 am to 12:30 pm. $3. See newsletter for weekly offering.

Friday Café To-Go! Pickup at the Anchors.Fridays 11 am to 12:30 pm. $5.See newsletter for weekly selection.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty, Wednesdays 9:30-10:30.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 9 am.

M.V. Center for Living

Individualized support to meet your specific caregiving needs and challenges. Long-term caregiving, whether for a parent, spouse, or friend, can be stressful and put a caregiver’s own health at risk. The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience.

It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard, particularly those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

Program staff

Our staff is professionally trained, and has personal experience with the rewards and challenges of caregiving. We understand the complexity of managing someone’s needs at home, and the impact of these responsibilities on family dynamics.

Services

Individual sessions with a trained clinician to help caregivers navigate resources and manage care for their loved one and themselves. Services may include:

memory screenings

caregiver counseling

habilitation therapy *

information and referral

family meeting facilitation

Alzheimer’s/dementia education and support

Fee for service

Please call for information. Our goal is to provide affordable family support services to any caregiver in need of support. If you feel you are unable to afford the fee, please let us know, and there may be scholarship assistance available.

Caregiver counseling

We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

* Habilitation therapy

Habilitation therapy is a nonmedical, interpersonal approach to caring for someone with memory loss. Habilitation strengthens an individual’s current abilities to improve and maintain functional independence. Learn how to simplify tasks and help your loved one participate more fully in his/her own care, and be an active participant in life. The habilitation approach helps the caregiver manage behaviors, reduces caregiver stress, and can help to facilitate a more rewarding caregiving experience.

Dementia caregiver support group

The dementia caregiver support group provides a confidential and supportive atmosphere for caregivers to come together to find encouragement, comfort, and advice from others who share similar experiences and concerns. Free of charge.

Contact the Family Caregiver Support Program at 508-939-9440. More information at mvcenter4living.org.

Music and Memory Cafe (This can go under the MVCL section, or be a window of its own) – Please join us on Fridays from 10 to 11 am with your loved one for some music and singing. Masks and vaccinations required.

Volunteer Training

Monday, Nov. 22, 3-4:30 pm, or

Monday, Dec. 6, 3-4:30 pm

Have you been looking for a place to volunteer? Just in time for the holidays and those New Year’s Resolutions. Brighten someone’s day, help us deliver our services to our Island elders, and have some great fun doing it.

The best place to be is at MVC4L!

We are thrilled to be inviting fully vaccinated volunteers back to the program in December.We are doing a short Volunteer Training to go over our protocols and all the great new things happening in our building.

This is what we will do at the Volunteer Training:

*Complete Dementia Friends Information Session

*Give you a building tour

*Provide an overview of MVC4L

*Review COVID-19 protocols

*Review our confidentiality policy

*Complete a volunteer registration, emergency contact and reference form

Please RSVP to Mary Holmes at 508-939-9440 or maryh@mvcenter4living.org

If you are interested in volunteering to drive our new van, please call Mary Holmes directly at 508-939-9440. Thank you!