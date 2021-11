Join the Edgartown library for a night of Island history with author Tom Dresser as he presents his new book “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.” You may have heard about the destruction of the Holmes Hole Liberty Pole, of Grey’s Raid on Island farmers’ sheep, and of the story behind Tea Lane, but there’s so much more. Takes place virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 8 pm. Visit bit.ly/waraffect for more information, or to register.