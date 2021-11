A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440

Please join us Thursday, Dec. 9

MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room

Music at 11 am; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 am

Menu

Roasted Carrot and Beet Salad with toasted pecans and goat cheese

Roasted Pork Loin with sautéed cabbage, polenta, and mushroom gravy

Lemon Curd Tart