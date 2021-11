Laurence A. Mercier, 81, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Doris (McNeil) Mercier.

His funeral service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.