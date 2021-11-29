MVRHS teacher gains state landscaping certification

Kyle Crossland, horticulture instructor at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs, has attained the highest level of certification in the landscape profession within the commonwealth of Massachusetts. Crossland has taken and passed the Massachusetts Certified Landscape Professional examination, given on Nov. 5.

The designation was established by the Massachusetts Association of Landscape Professionals, and tests candidates on their knowledge of landscape care. The exam encompasses crucial areas such as landscape design, plant selection, construction and planting techniques, turf and shrub insect and disease control, as well as tree care.

Crossland is one of a select group in the commonwealth who have credentials to prove their expertise and ability to provide results in the landscape contracting profession.