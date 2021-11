A two vehicle accident at the intersection of Edgartown-West Tisbury Road and Barnes Road in Edgartown backed up traffic in each direction Monday afternoon.

When The Times arrived on scene at 3:30 pm, a truck with a dent in its side was on a tow truck and an SUV was rolled over on its side off the road.

Edgartown EMS and police were on the scene. State Police were also on the scene directing traffic.

