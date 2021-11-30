Wool quilts and a civil rights doc at the West Tisbury library

Filmmaker Craig Dudnick talks about his documentary, “Alice’s Ordinary People” — which is available to stream anytime for free on Kanopy — via Zoom with the West Tisbury library on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 pm. The presentation is approximately an hour long, and can be enjoyed whether or not the participant has seen the film.

“Alice’s Ordinary People” is a documentary about Alice Tregay, a woman who refused to stand still for injustice and brought others together to make change, according to the library’s press release. Her story spans the historic period from the marches of Dr. King to the election of Barack Obama, and her contributions in the field of politics is the thread that connects the two, the release says.

Dudnick’s presentation will begin with a 30-minute overview of the Civil Rights Movement and Tregay’s role in bringing politics to the movement. A discussion and Q & A session will follow.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 pm at the library, Peggy Hart offers a presentation on Depression-era quilts. Hart is a production weaver and teacher. She attended the Rhode Island School of Design and worked as a weaver in one of the last mills in Rhode Island. As a sidebar to her interest in the U.S. woolen and worsted industry, she is studying wool quilts made from mill samples and recycled wool clothes.

“If a quilt is defined as a sewn blanket pieced from scraps of fabric, wool is not the fabric most often associated with quilts,” Hart says in a press release from the library. “For many quilt makers, cotton is the fabric of choice. However, over centuries in many countries, wool has been used to make quilts. I am studying Depression-era American quilts made both from recycled clothes and commercial mill swatch samples.

“Many quilts are anonymous, without provenance, but offer clues about time and place in the type of fabric used, especially the quilts made from mill samples. Wool quilts in America in particular showcase the variety of textures, weights, and patterns of wool fabrics that are now forgotten: broadcloth, flannel, cassimere, challis, and menswear woolen and worsted fabrics.”

This is an in-person event and is free and open to the public, with masks required.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to request the Zoom invitation to the documentary event and for more information about Peggy Hart’s in-person presentation.