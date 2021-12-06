Court Report: Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2021

Nov. 19

Henos Pereira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 08/30/1981, leaving scene of personal injury, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failing to slow: continued to pre-trial conference.

Joyce D. Reis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 04/27/1982, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, child under 8 and under 58 inches without a car seat: case closed.

Nov. 26

Jamie C. Bass, Edgartown; DOB 12/30/1982, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding: continued to bench trial.