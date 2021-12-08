Farm Neck Foundation awards grants

The Farm Neck Foundation’s board of directors announced the recipients of its annual grants, which total $94,500. These grants were awarded to charitable organizations on the Island.

There was $1,500 awarded to the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club, for funding to operate the preschool skating program.

Chamber Music Society and Built on Stilts both received $2,000. The society will purchase microphones, a T-bar, XLR cables, and a mixing amplifier, while Built on Stilts will use the award to fund technology and administrative expenses related to its expanding operations.

Martha’s Vineyard Art Association received $4,000 to fund its presentation of the art exhibit “Catboats!” while Camp Jabberwocky won $4,500 for its Campers Scholarship Fund to support Islanders who want to participate in its summer programs.

A number of organizations received $5,000 grants. Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation will use its funds to upgrade the TrailsMV mobile app. Friends of Sengekontacket and Lagoon Pond Association will fund a summer internship program. Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning will support youth programming aboard the Shenandoah. Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and the Vineyard Conservation Society will use the funds to complete and present the short film “On Our Watch.” MVY Radio will use the funds as a part of its second payment of $15,000 contribution toward a capital campaign to purchase a new building.

The $6,000 grants went to two organizations. Island Grown Initiative will use its award to purchase a Billy Goat mower to be used at the Island Grown Farm. Martha’s Vineyard Family Center will purchase diapers and wipes for the Diaper Bank.

Martha’s Vineyard Film Society will use its $7,500 award toward a capital campaign to purchase the building housing the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center.

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center will use its $9,000 award to replace the wooden fence surrounding the paddocks.

Island Housing Trust will use its $10,000 award to support the Keuhn’s Way affordable housing project.

TheFoodBasketsMV, which won the largest grant award, will use the $12,000 it received toward funding the annual costs of ferry reservations and fuel for the program’s container trucks.

The Farm Neck Foundation is an independent charitable corporation created by the Farm Neck Golf Club to provide charitable assistance exclusively for Martha’s Vineyard.