Set your calendar for early reservations

The Steamship Authority has announced early reservation dates for Islanders. Starting at 7:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 11, headstart customers — those with excursion and preferred profiles — can make reservations online and via U.S. mail for travel from May 17 through Oct. 19. Eligible customers may make up to five one-way or round-trip reservations for travel during the summer schedule. Of those five, three may be made as transferable reservations, which can be transferred to another individual (such as a friend or family member) prior to travel.

For more information and to download the 2022 Headstart Reservation Application, please visit www.steamshipauthority.com/about/forms and scroll down to the reservation forms section.

Island preferred or excursion customers who have a profile ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) must update their profile information by Dec. 31 to keep receiving the benefits of the program, including participation in Headstart. The 2022 applications are available online at www.steamshipauthority.com/about/forms.

As has been the case since 2019, there will be two general online openings – one for Nantucket and one for Martha’s Vineyard. The Authority will have extra technical support on site and the reservation office will have extended hours should a customer need assistance with their login password or PIN. The SSA will also continue to use a virtual waiting room that allows customers to see their “place” in line and the approximate wait time until they can make a transaction, eliminating the need for refreshing the website.

The date for the general public to begin making advanced reservations is Jan. 25. Reservations for travel from May 17 through Oct. 19 can be made starting at 5 am EST on Jan, 25. Reservations submitted via postal mail (up to five one-way or round-trip reservations will be accepted per mailing) will be processed as received beginning on this date.

The reservation office will have extended hours to provide additional support to our customers on the following dates: 5 am to 6 pm EST Jan. 25 and 7 am to 6 pm Jan. 26-31.

Reservations for travel from May 17 through Oct. 19 can be made by telephone and in person, as well as online and by postal mail, starting at 7:30 am EST Feb. 1. Up to five transactions (one-way or round-trip) will be accepted per telephone call. The reservation office may be reached at (508) 477-8600.