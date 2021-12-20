With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anita C. Cimeno, our loving and devoted Nana, Mom, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Dec. 18, 2021. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Windemere. She was in her 89th year of life.

Anita was born in Pittsfield, the daughter of Anna Cornelia Hall and Rodman F. Backus Sr., and sister of Rodman Backus Jr. and Edward Backus. She moved to Martha’s Vineyard with her family in 1946, where she attended Tisbury High School and graduated in 1950. She went on to attend Sacred Heart Academy Nursing School in Fall River. Anita moved back to Martha’s Vineyard after graduating, where she married Louis J. Cimeno, and started their family. They moved outside of Boston, and later back to Martha’s Vineyard in 1965.

Anita was truly one of the hardest-working and most dedicated women. She devotedly raised her eight children while working in long-term care at M.V. Hospital. Even while working overnight hours, she provided the most love to her family. Always a full meal on the table and laundry complete. She made sure every one of her children knew how special and unique each and every one of them was.

With her first grandchild born in 1974, she became a Nana, which was her most proud job of them all. She had 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, and Anita was the light in their lives.

She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, Nana, friend, and employee, and was most dedicated to her faith. Most of all she loved her family and friends, and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren. She never missed the opportunity to go on the dance floor. She was an incredibly strong woman, and touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be missed, and her memory will live on with all those who had the privilege to know her.

Anita is survived by her children and their spouses, Anna Maria (“Ria”) Cimeno and Gerald Franzago, John Cimeno and Amy Singer, Nancy and Howard Applebaum, James and Sydney Cimeno Sr., Karen Cimeno, Linda Cimeno, Tamma Cimeno, and Mary Margaret (“Meg”) Cimeno; by her grandchildren, Alicia, John Francis, Noah, Bella, Natalie, Dyana, James, Chris, Chyenne, Ashley, Amber, Brianna; by her great-grandchildren, Luna, Freya, Sanetty, Jude, Lucas, Jack, Khloe, Almanzo, Shelby, Della, Leah, Summer, Taylor, Emmalee Rose, Myles, Jude, Arya, and Éowyn; along with many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Cornelia Backus and Rodman F. Backus Sr., by brothers Rodman F. Backus and Edward Backus; by granddaughters Laura Cimeno and April Cimeno; and by her most beloved child of all, her Scottish terrier MacDougal, a.k.a. “Dougies.”

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 7 pm at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, in Oak Bluffs. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, in Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Paul Fedak. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Windemere Nursing and Rehab Center at M.V. Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org are welcome. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.