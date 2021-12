The online Spice Club meets on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 7:30 pm for a fun departure from the conventional flavors and into the exotic Ras El Hamat — a blend of over a dozen spices. Folks can register to receive a sample of the spice of the month along with some history about it. Call the Vineyard Haven library at 508-696-4211, or email amcdonough@clamsnet.org for more details and to register.