Adult Community Dance Class at the West Tisbury library

Get ready for a live Adult Community Dance Class hosted by the West Tisbury library on Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Starting Jan. 22, Jesse Keller Jason brings moves for everyone, beginning with a guided warm up that introduces beginner techniques along with activities to build strength, stability, and flexibility.

After everyone is warmed up and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that connect the entire class. The class will end with a period of individual dance that allows participants to express their own creativity through movement.

No sign up required. Free and open to the public. Masks are required — there will be plenty of water and mask breaks outside on the porch.

Email ogately@clamsnet.org for more information, or visit the West Tisbury library website at westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary.