Joan Taylor, 94, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Joan Taylor, also known as “Windy,” was above all else a human being. And she had all the flaws that come with it. She spent her early years traveling Europe, raising three kids, and meeting wonderful people. She had a sunny outlook, always preferring to embrace the bright side. She loved to walk the trails, ski, skate, and swim. She avidly kept up on the news and current events, a passion she shared with my father and me. She loved all things beautiful. She was an amazing chef and pâtissier.

She was adored by many on every continent, and had so many wonderful stories. What fascinated her the most were the stories of others. She loved to hear about the personal interests and excitements of others. Meeting new people and learning about them by listening to their stories was always very exciting to my mother.

Mom was a great comfort to all who were suffering. She missed all the people in her life she held so dear very much during COVID, and was deeply grateful for all those who could stay in touch.