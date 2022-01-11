West Tisbury seeking poet laureate nominations

The West Tisbury library is seeking nominations for the new West Tisbury Poet Laureate for the years 2022 to 2025. The term of Spencer Thurlow, the current town poet laureate, is coming to a close, according to a press release. “We thank Spencer for his hard work keeping the poetic spirit alive in West Tisbury,” the release states. “Spencer’s countless poetry classes, community poetry readings, and warm-hearted encouragement has kept our community inspired and connected over the past five years.”

Poet laureate nominees must be residents of West Tisbury, and willing to help raise public awareness of the importance of poetry to the Island community. You may nominate yourself or someone else. Submit a poet’s name and contact information (if you have it) in the nomination box at the West Tisbury library or email wt_mail@clamsnet.org. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1, 2022. The new poet laureate will be appointed by April 1 and introduced at the town meeting.

For more information about the nomination process and the role of town Poet Laureate, visit bit.ly/wtpoet.