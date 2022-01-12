Dagmar J. Dockery, 81, died on Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home in Vineyard Haven.

Her celebration of life will take place at a later date, due to COVID, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or at parkinson.org/donate, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, P.O. Box 2057, Edgartown, MA 02539. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.