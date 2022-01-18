Online Death Café from W.T. library

On Sunday, Feb. 6, from 3 4pm, the West Tisbury Library presents a virtual Death Café via Zoom. This event will be hosted by Heather Massey, facilitator and co-founder of Massachusetts’ first Death Cafe. All are welcome; this event is free and open to the public.

This gathering will provide a comfortable atmosphere in which to share a respectful, thought-provoking, and life-affirming conversation on the topics of death, dying, and bereavement. The objective is to increase awareness with a view to lessening the fear of death while enhancing life. Traditionally, cake is served at in-person Death Cafés, so participants are welcome to join this online discussion with a sweet treat and a cup of tea.

Please contact the West Tisbury library to join by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.