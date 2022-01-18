Virtual Burns Night

The Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard is hosting a virtual Robert Burns Night Supper this Saturday, Jan. 22, between 1 and 3 pm. Enjoy haggis pies (two for $25), beef pies ( two for $25), and mutton pies (two for $25). You can also grab a tasty serving of cock-a-leekie soup with leeks and peppered chicken stock made by Mo’s Lunch at the Portuguese American Club, along with tins of fresh shortbread. It’s all available at the PA Club, then folks can head home with their food and watch a pre-recorded version of a Burn’s Supper on www.mvscots.org. Bid on specially selected items through the silent auction on the website until Saturday.