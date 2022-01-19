Volunteers sought for Tisbury master plan steering committee

The Tisbury planning board is seeking volunteers to participate in a two-year master plan process.

“Steering committee members will work closely with the town’s planning consultants and the planning board to guide the development of the master plan,” a release states. “The committee will assist the consultant team in the development and implementation of community outreach activities, attend public meetings, and serve as a liaison between the community and the planning consultants. They will review and provide input on interim documents, and participate in the final review of the draft plan.”

Among the areas the master plan is expected to encompass are housing, economic development, cultural resources, natural resources, climate change, and transportation, according to a release.

The plan will form a “roadmap” to help support the town’s long-term goals, the release states.

The committee is expected to get to work early in 2022.

“Residents interested in serving on the steering committee should submit a completed application or letter of interest to: Master Plan Steering Committee, c/o Tisbury Planning Board, P.O. Box 602, Tisbury, MA 02568, and/or via email to pharris@tisburyma.gov with a subject line of Steering Committee Application.”