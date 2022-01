Vineyard Conservation Society is one local organization working to protect and prepare Martha’s Vineyard from the impacts of climate change. VCS executive director Brendan O’Neill will speak to the efforts of the Island so far, and what the future needs might be for climate resilience. Sign on to Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 pm. Call 508-693-9588 or email slook@vineyardconservation.org for more information.