Phyllis Hayward Chase died on Jan. 28, 2022, at Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Oak Bluffs, of natural causes. She was 93, and the widow of David E. Chase, who died in November 1998.

Phyllis was born on Nov. 5, 1928, in Medford, the elder of two daughters of James Stickney Hayward and Hellen Perthel Hayward. She later moved with her family to Cambridge. At the age of 14, she was sent to care for her ill and widowed grandmother in Tilton, N.H. Phyllis became a straight-A student at the local high school, and also worked part-time at the Rexall Drug Store in town, where she delighted in serving at the soda fountain when the Tilton Academy boys came in after school. For financial reasons, Phyllis didn’t believe she could go to college. When the local principal encouraged Phyllis to apply to the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, the wife of the drugstore owner insisted, instead, that she apply to “a real college,” and facilitated scholarships and student loans for Phyllis at Bates in Lewiston, Maine.

She met her beloved husband David, a “townie,” there, and married him the year he graduated. They lived in an off-campus apartment, since female college students weren’t supposed to marry in 1950. While he worked at a Lewiston bank, Phyllis completed her Bates education the following June with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average. Upon her graduation, Dave asked, “How would you like to move to the big city?” Delighted, Phyllis replied, “I’d love to live in Boston.” “Not Boston,” Dave responded. “We’re going to New York City!” And they did. Phyllis loved to tell the story, with a twinkle in her eyes, of “working as a stripper” (that is, a lithography studio technician) while David worked on Wall Street. They enjoyed their weekends exploring the city at theater and opera rehearsals, and taking picnic baskets to share at the ends of the various train lines. While in New York, Dave took courses with the U.S. Power Squadron and achieved junior navigator status.

The couple bought a Columbia sloop, and named her Princess. They eventually lived on their boat for several years, and sailed the inland waterway to Palm Beach, Fla., where they worked at an “elegant” hotel, he as a night auditor and she as a bartender. In the 1960s, they returned via New York to Martha’s Vineyard, where they both worked in Edgartown for the Convery family: this time, he as a boatyard manager and sailing instructor at the Harborside Inn for 41 years, and she as the housekeeping manager at the Carol Apartments. They later shared their “Galley” apartment with a succession of Siamese cats, most of whom were also named “Princess” — which was David’s affectionate nickname for Phyllis herself.

Phyllis was a faithful member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, where she served as the director of the altar guild for many years. She was a consummate seamstress and cook who often invited Dave’s friends, sailing students, and neighbors home for supper. Her recipes in various versions of the St. Andrew’s Church cookbook were highly anticipated. Phyllis served her prized baked goods to neighbors and friends at home, at church, and at the Edgartown Senior Center, where she also taught participants how to play the classic Chinese version of mahjong.

After her husband David’s death, Phyllis played mahjong with her neighbors and cribbage with her landlord, traveled to visit friends in Arizona and Florida, made a nostalgic day trip to Tilton, N.H., and continued her quiet, but active, church and social life. She also baked at Morning Glory Farm’s kitchen before moving to Island Elderly Housing’s Woodside Village. Her final almost 10 years were spent at Windemere, where she played a mean game of solitaire, and where the remarkable staff ultimately became her attentive and cherished family.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband David and her sister Wenda Amaral of Mims, Fla. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. At her request, a service will be held on All Saints Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following 8 am Morning Prayer, in St. Andrew’s Memorial Garden. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew’s, P.O. Box 1287, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Windemere, P.O. Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

