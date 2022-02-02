Abreus deserve compassion and support

To the Editor:

I feel great compassion for the Abreu family. Dealing with the INS can be Kafkaesque. My own citizenship was delayed for months because my fingerprints had expired. Think about that. Fingerprints. Expired. I had to go to Boston to have them taken again. I can say with confidence that they hadn’t changed.

But in Jennifer and Jose Abreu’s case, the results reach far beyond absurdity. INS has separated a family, a business is being destroyed, a mortgage can’t be paid, and all because a 17-year-old had a dream, reached for it, and in the process broke a rule. It’s like ignoring a parking ticket, and 20 years later learning you owe a million dollars. We’re a nation of immigrants. We want people who come to work, love this place, and contribute to the community. What we don’t want is grifters, gangsters, and freeloaders. I believe that’s a bipartisan statement.

What we have here is people who love this place. Let’s support them however we can.

Michael Ditchfield

Edgartown