Free dental clinic for Island youth

Polished, LLC, a dental care company, will be holding a free Youth Dental Clinic for Islanders ages 18 or younger on Saturday, Feb. 5. The clinic will be held from 9 am to 4 pm at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative in Oak Bluffs.

Polished will be providing the following services: dental hygiene evaluations, cleanings, sealants, fluoride varnish, and referrals.

Space is limited. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 508-237-5378 or email Ellen Gould at ellengould@polishedteeth.com. No visitors will be allowed into the clinic lobby. The flyer asks those who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID to remain home and reschedule their appointment.