Jeremy Driesen leads photography class at Featherstone

Island photographer and MV Times shooter Jeremy Driesen wants to show folks the basics of working with DSLR and mirrorless cameras with a special class at Featherstone Center for the Arts. Starting on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 pm, Driesen will be in the Photography Studio (old farmhouse) at Featherstone to teach four students camera techniques, editing basics, and how to compile a portfolio of work. The course is laid out in three parts, and costs $120. Following the first session, there will be subsequent sessions on Feb. 24 and March 3 at the same time and location. All students must wear masks. Digital SLR, film SLR, or mirrorless cameras are required.

Study camera technique basics and proper exposure during the first session and get an understanding of shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. Driesen will also illustrate proper methods for holding your camera, along with how to avoid motion blur and improve picture quality. Week two involves students working with Adobe Lightroom to edit and organize their digital images. Driesen will discuss editing basics, including color and exposure adjustment, cropping, white balance, and more. The third and final session will consist of students bringing in a small portfolio of their work that will be used for peer-to-peer critique, and the class will review what was learned throughout the three weeks.

Head to bit.ly/Driesen_Featherstone to register or learn more.